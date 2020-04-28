Fine Gael and Fianna Fail reply to Greens’ 17 questions on government formation

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have responded to a series of questions posed by the Green Party about their joint framework document for government.

The parties sent a joint letter to the Greens on Tuesday night addressing the 17 points the party had raised about their blueprint for coalition.

Members of the Greens’ parliamentary party are set to consider the contents of the letter on Wednesday.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail tabled the framework document to a number of smaller parties to convince them to join a coalition administration.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Labour Party made its own response to the document, posing five questions for the two parties.

The letter from Labour leader Alan Kelly to the leader of both parties asked how much the government is prepared to borrow in the next three years to fund and maintain public services and secure additional investment.