More than 40% of employees working longer hours from home, survey finds

Over four in ten employees working from home are working longer hours than they would in a standard working day, a survey has found.

Some 90% of workers are now based at their homes since the coronavirus restrictions came into place to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to the research carried out by recruitment platform, IrishJobs.ie, of those working longer hours, 21% say they cannot switch off from work, 12% feel that they are working less efficiently and 11% claim to have a heavier workload than usual.

Despite working longer hours, more than half of employees try to maintain a regular routine when working from home.

Over half of those surveyed say that they still wake up at the same time as they would if they were going to the office, while more than four in 10 workers admit to sleeping in slightly longer but say that despite this, they continue to start work at their usual time.

Over nine in 10 employees take a regular break every day when working from home, with 35% taking their break at the same time as they would on a normal working day in the office.