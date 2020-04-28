RAF flypast for Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday

The veteran has raised more than £29 million for the NHS. Credit: PA

Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday will be marked by an RAF flypast, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed. The Cabinet minister wrote on Twitter that the aerial salute was "meant to be a surprise for Tom", but confirmed it would be happening after it emerged that his department rejected an earlier plan for a flypast organised by a Spitfire restoration company. The planned Spitfire flypast was reportedly cancelled for fear it will attract crowds during the lockdown. Captain Tom has raised more than £29 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden ahead of his birthday on Thursday.

Cpt Moore with his grandson Benji, daughter Hannah and granddaughter Georgia. Credit: PA

Kent's Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar had organised a flypast involving a Mark 9 Spitfire named The Spirit Of Kent. But on Monday it revealed it had been denied permission for the flight by the Department for Transport, acknowledging that "current general aviation restrictions are in place to prevent non-essential travel". The firm said the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) - based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire - is "not bound by the same restrictions".

But added: "It is our understanding that they are now picking up the baton to provide a flypast for Captain Tom. "Getting a Spitfire overhead for Captain Tom was always the primary goal and we're thrilled that this may still be possible. "We wish the BBMF team the very best of luck and hope that the weather permits a flypast on the April 30." Mr Shapps wrote on Twitter that the RAF flypast means Captain Tom will be honoured "in an even more significant way" - the RAF would not comment on the plans.

Captain Tom Moore’s grandson, Benjie Ingram-Moore, in the Great Hall of Bedford School. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Captain Tom has become a star worldwide since his fundraising campaign launched. A new mural has been installed by a double glazing company in Tamworth, West Midlands as a tribute to the inspirational veteran. The artwork was the idea of businessman Andy Farrington and now sits on the wall of his glazing firm company - opposite a separate previously painted mural to remember Britain's war dead.

The mural was painted by artist Graffiti by Title. Credit: PA

Describing Captain Tom as "inspirational", Mr Farrington felt he needed to do something to recognise the pensioner's actions. He said: "I was just watching this guy, Captain Tom Moore, and thought 'you know what, we need to recognise his achievement'." Elsewhere a school in Bedfordshire has been flooded with more than 125,000 cards from well-wishers across the globe for Captain Tom's birthday. Famous names including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Dame Kelly Holmes and England football captain Harry Kane were among those to send cards to Bedford School, where Captain Tom's grandson, Benjie Ingram-Moore, is a pupil.

Benjie turned to his school for help when he learned that the post office was being swamped with cards. The 16-year-old said: "The volume of cards that have been sent to Grandad is just astonishing. "So many of the cards are truly heartfelt, with thousands from young children who have taken the time to use their artistic talent and write a personal message. "Another £60,000 has been generously donated via his birthday cards." He added: "It means a lot to Grandad as well as us as a family. "We are hugely proud of how the nation has taken Grandad to its heart. "Words can’t express how much I idolise him." Captain Tom was originally planning to mark his centenary with a family party but the celebrations have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Captain Tom Moore has walked more than 100 laps of his garden. Credit: PA