Royal Mail to scrap Saturday letter deliveries due to pandemic

Saturday deliveries will be scrapped during the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PA

Royal Mailhas scrapped Saturday letter deliveries across the UK until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The delivery giant said it will “temporarily” halt the deliveries on Saturdays from this weekend. It said it will continue to provide its letter delivery service from Monday to Friday as normal and said customers “should continue to post both letters and parcels as usual on Saturday”. Royal Mailwill continue to collect all mail from businesses, post offices and post boxes, it said.

The number of deliveries will be cut back to help maintain service during the pandemic. Credit: PA

Shane O’Riordain, managing director of marketing, regulation and corporate affairs at Royal Mail, said: “Our postmen and postwomen are working very hard across the UK in challenging conditions. “As we said at the start of the coronavirus crisis, there will be some disruption to services. “We understand the importance of the postal service in keeping the UK connected at this time. “We have also listened to our hard-working colleagues who have asked us to ease the additional burden on them if possible. As a result, we are making some temporary changes to postal services.”