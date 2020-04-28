Nicola Sturgeon recommends face coverings in 'limited circumstances' but Westminster quiet on issue

Scotland is recommending its citizens wear "face coverings" in public to help slow the spread of coronavirus when social distancing is difficult to maintain - but the UK government in Westminster remains quiet on the issue.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said face coverings, such as a scarf - as opposed to "medical grade face masks" - might be of "some benefit" in "limited circumstances".

She said covering your face in places such as supermarkets and while on public transport, might help stop the spread of Covid-19.

But she warned face coverings are "not a substitute" for social distancing and said there's "limited" evidence on how useful they are.

The recommendation to wear face coverings is a "precautionary measure" which would reduce the risk of an asymptomatic carrier spreading the infection.

Ministers in Westminster received advice on face masks from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) last week, but have yet to make a decision on whether to advise people wear them.