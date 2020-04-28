‘Sombre, grateful’ nation to hold silent tribute to key workers who have died

People are being asked to pause for a minute’s silence to remember the key workers who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.

The tribute on Tuesday at 11am will reflect the sacrifices made and the appreciation of a “sombre but grateful nation”, the chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said.

Unison, the Royal College of Midwives and the RCN launched a campaign last week for the nation to take a moment to honour frontline staff who have died during the Covid-19 crisis.

Between them the organisations represent more than a million NHS and public service workers including porters, refuse collectors and care staff.