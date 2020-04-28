UK Weather Forecast: Cool and wet for many

Tonight: Rain across England and Wales turning light and patchy, but leaving extensive mist, drizzle and low cloud. Clear spells over Scotland leading to a frost in places.

Wednesday: Bands of rain, with some heavy bursts, moving northeastwards across many parts, interspersed with brighter spells. Much of Scotland staying dry until evening. Windy in the west.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Sunny spells and showers for most parts, some heavy with thunder on Thursday. Longer spells of rain possible on Saturday. Likely becoming warmer in the south on Saturday.