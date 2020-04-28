UK Weather Forecast: Cool and wet in the south. Brighter in the north

Today: Cloudy across much of England and Wales with outbreaks of rain moving northwards, heavy in places, and feeling chilly. Brighter across Scotland and Northern Ireland with just a few showers.

Tonight: Rain across England and Wales turning light and patchy, but leaving extensive mist, drizzle and low cloud. Clear spells over Scotland leading to a frost in places.

Wednesday: Bands of rain, with some heavy bursts, moving northeastwards across many parts, interspersed with brighter spells. Much of Scotland staying dry until evening. Windy in the west.