Wildflower meadows create a buzz for endangered bees on National Trust estate

An endangered bee is making a comeback on a National Trust estate with the help of work to create wildflower-rich meadows, the conservation charity said. Wildlife charities Buglife and the Bumblebee Conservation Trust have designated Lytes Cary Manor and estate in Somerset as one of two “exemplary” sites for the rare shrill carder bee. The other site where the bee, which gets its name from its high pitched buzz, is doing well is the RSPB’s Rainham Marshes site in Essex. It has suffered significant declines since the 1950s and is now only found in a handful of locations in southern England and South Wales.

Shrill carder bees are now only found in a handful of locations Credit: Bumblebee Conservation Trust/Daisy Headley/PA

Like many bees,and other important pollinators, the shrill carder has suffered from the disappearance of 97% of the country’s wildflower meadows since the Second World War, causing huge declines in food sources for insects. The designation of Lytes Cary as an exemplary site for the bee comes after almost a decade of work by volunteers, staff and farm tenants on the 361-acre (146 hectare) mixed farming estate to recreate wildflower-rich areas. It is part of the Trust’s wider work on its land to create more than 2,470 acres (1,000 hectares) of flower-rich grasslands as part of efforts to boost nature in the countryside. At Lytes Cary, under an agri-environmental farming payments scheme, arable fields have been turned into meadows and large, wildflower-rich margins have been put in around the remaining fields of crops.

Lytes Cary Manor and estate in Somerset is cared for by the National Trust Credit: Chris Lacey/National Trust/PA