A couple's last moment together as coronavirus deaths in Scotland's care homes increase

Care homes are the new epicentre for Scotland’s fight with coronavirus.

While deaths are slowing elsewhere, in care homes, the number is still sharply rising.

Over the last week, Scottish care homes had more Covid-19 deaths than hospitals.

That’s the first time that’s been seen anywhere in the UK since the beginning of this pandemic.

This week, I met Sally Powell.

Her husband, Jim, has been in the Caledonia Care Home in Ayrshire for the last four years being supported through life with dementia.

Last Tuesday, Jim was diagnosed with coronavirus.

At the start of this week, Sally received the call to say the care home was putting her husband into palliative care.

Sally's instinct was to go and hold her husband’s hand.

She wanted so much to be with him - for neither of them to be alone.

However, the rules of lockdown in care homes mean visitors are only allowed when death is imminent.