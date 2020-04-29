- ITV Report
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce birth of baby boy
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning".
Both mother and baby are doing very well, their spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman continued: "The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning.
"The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."
Mr Johnson is thought to have been present throughout the labour, sources say.
The new arrival comes less than a month after the Prime Minister was taken into intensive care having contracted coronavirus.
It was announced in February that the couple were expecting their first child together and had got engaged.
A spokesperson at the time had said the baby was due in "the early summer" suggesting the new baby boy arrived prematurely.
Earlier in April, Mr Johnson was taken into critical care for treatment contracted coronavirus in the outbreak, the 55-year-old required "oxygen support".
Ms Symonds also suffered symptoms of Covid-19 at the beginning of the month - as a pregnant woman at the time, the 32-year-old would have fallen into the group of people deemed vulnerable in the pandemic.
The PM's father Stanley Johnson told ITV News he is "absolutely delighted" at the birth of his grandson.
He added: "It's wonderful news - I don’t suppose he’ll be taking PMQs today but he's got a pretty sound reason".
Boris Johnson will not be attending Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday and will instead be represented by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
Congratulations have been flooding in for the couple from political colleagues.
Health Secretary for England Matt Hancock tweeted: "So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!"
Chancellor Rishi Sunak wrote: "Great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident" and wished the couple "congratulations".
While former chancellor Sajid Javid wished the couple congratulations adding: "Such wonderful uplifting news!"
Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said: "Such happy news amid so much uncertainty - 2020 is certainly a year they will never forget.
"On behalf of everyone in the House of Commons, may I say congratulations to the Prime Minister and Carrie Symonds on the birth of their son."
Well wishers across the political spectrum have also congratulated Ms Symonds and the PM.
Sir Ed Davey - acting leader of the Liberal Democrats - tweeted: "Many congratulations to the PM & Carrie Symonds on the birth of their son!"
While Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote: "Wonderful news. Many congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds."
Mr Johnson, 55, and Miss Symonds, 32, made history as the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street when they moved in last year.
The prime minister is thought to be a father to five other children.