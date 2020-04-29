Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce birth of baby boy

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning".

Both mother and baby are doing very well, their spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman continued: "The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning.

"The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

Mr Johnson is thought to have been present throughout the labour, sources say.

The new arrival comes less than a month after the Prime Minister was taken into intensive care having contracted coronavirus.