China to hold Congress meeting delayed by coronavirus

China will hold the annual meeting of its ceremonial parliament in May after it was postponed following the coronavirus outbreak.

The National People’s Congress will open in Beijing on May 22, according to a decision made by its standing committee, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The convening of the full session, which would encompass about 3,000 members, indicates China’s growing confidence that it has largely overcome the pandemic that was first detected in the country late last year.

The meeting involves bringing delegates from across the country by plane and train to Beijing, where they first meet to hear a state of the country address from Premier Li Keqiang, seated shoulder-to-shoulder in the colossal auditorium at the Great Hall of the People.