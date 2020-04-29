- ITV Report
From delivering shopping to hot meals - meet the shopkeeper working 16-hour days to help his community
- Words by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman
It has taken a lockdown to remind many of us of what was once the cornerstone of every community.
One big change is that corner shops are now popular again.
For Sunny Patel, providing the essentials has never been more important, despite the challenges of staying safe in a tiny shop.
"We feel a bit nervous and scared, because of the social distancing. We put our life on the risk serving the customer, looking after them, they are really really pleased for that," he said.
Much of his morning is now spent preparing orders for delivery. He does ten drop-offs a day – no bag too small, and the service is free for customers like Maggie Lowton who can’t go out.
She praised Sunny, telling ITV News: "What can I say. Sunny is an angel without wings. I know I only have to put up the phone, and I know if I said to Sunny I needed something, he would be here with it."
In the last month, sales at local convenience stores have risen by more than a third, as people avoid supermarket queues and rediscover something they can’t find elsewhere.
But for this family business, staying open means working all hours: somehow, finding time, late afternoon to visit wholesalers and restock.
His sixteen-hour day ends with volunteering, delivering hot meals to vulnerable people. One of the thousands across a nation of shopkeepers, he is among the many hoping we don’t forget them again when this is all over.