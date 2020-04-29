From delivering shopping to hot meals - meet the shopkeeper working 16-hour days to help his community

It has taken a lockdown to remind many of us of what was once the cornerstone of every community.

One big change is that corner shops are now popular again.

For Sunny Patel, providing the essentials has never been more important, despite the challenges of staying safe in a tiny shop.

"We feel a bit nervous and scared, because of the social distancing. We put our life on the risk serving the customer, looking after them, they are really really pleased for that," he said.

Much of his morning is now spent preparing orders for delivery. He does ten drop-offs a day – no bag too small, and the service is free for customers like Maggie Lowton who can’t go out.