Coronavirus lockdown: Which shops, cafes, restaurants, gyms, garden centres have started re-opening?

When Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown on March 23 to halt the spread of coronavirus, shops, restaurants, gyms and garden centres shut their doors to customers. Only essential retailers - namely supermarkets - were allowed to continue trading, but now some shops have started to gradually re-open. DIY chain Homechase has reopened 20 of its stores for a trial period, while Pret has opened some branches in hospitals. While some retailers and gyms refuse to open their doors until the government gives the go-ahead and eases the lockdown. Here are the retailers opening their doors to the public:

Retailers

John Lewis John Lewis said they are "working hard on a blueprint" but will only put it into action once the government has specified the dates and conditions it is happy for retailers to begin re-opening. Once this happens, JL shops will reopen over a period of three to six weeks. Timpson Shoe repair firm Timpson will re-open 40 outlets within supermarkets next week, but High Street shops will remain closed.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Homebase Homebase has begun trialling the opening of 20 stores from Saturday 25 April. The remaining stores will continue to offer a collection and counter service. The following stores will be open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday (Edinburgh and Hamilton 10am to 5pm on Sunday):

Hamilton

Edinburgh

Altrincham

Telford

Sheffield

Chesterfield Road

Leeds

Worcester

Rugby

Newmarket

Norwich

Sprowston

Bridgend

Haverfordwest

St Albans

Bracknell

Ewell

Streatham Vale

Basildon

Haringey

Folkestone

Orpington

Homebase has opened 20 stores as part of a trial. Credit: PA

B&Q DIY and home improvement chain, B&Q, has reopened the majority of stores - 258 out of 297 - with plans to reopen the remaining stores by early May. The retailer will limit the number of customers in store at any one time, and will have a designated queuing area outside, with markers every two metres so customers adhere to social distancing measures. There will also be two metre markers inside stores and perspex screens have been installed at checkouts. To find out which stores are open, click here.

Next Next said it has plans in place to reopen stores when the lockdown is lifted, but would be prioritising out-of-town outlets initially where it is easier to operate in a “socially distanced world”. The group said: “The fall-off in sales to date has been faster and steeper than anticipated in our March stress test and we are now modelling lower sales for both the first and second half of the year.” It added: “We believe that the effects of the coronavirus will be felt for longer than we first anticipated. “The economic consequences and continued social distancing will mean that both retail sales and online sales will be disrupted even after full lockdown measures have been lifted.”

Restaurants and cafes

Costa Costa has re-opened two Drive-Thru lanes (in Manchester and Mansfield) and two stores (in Manchester and Bristol) from Friday 24 April - all serving a limited menu. The Drive-Thru lanes are near large hospitals and the two stores will be delivery only, so customers can deliver coffee to their homes via Uber Eats. Pret Pret has re-opened 10 stores - all in hospitals - these are as follows:

Moorfields Eye Hospital

Richard Desmond Children’s Centre

Royal Brompton Hospital

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital

St Thomas’ Hospital

St John & St Elizabeth Hospital

The Wellington Hospital

University College Hospital

St George’s Hospital

University College Hospital and private practices

Pret has only re-opened stores in hospitals. Credit: PA

Greggs Greggs said it plans to reopen a small number of stores for takeaway and delivery next week after shutting all its sites due to the pandemic. The boss of the bakery chain has told staff it plans to open 20 stores in the Newcastle area from Monday May 4 as part of a “controlled trial”. Roger Whiteside, chief executive of the business, said he hopes to open around 700 stores, including 150 franchise shops, with new operational measures in place from June 8. However Mr Whiteside said it will only be possible to re-open this many shops once the government has taken a first step in relaxing the lockdown.

Nando's Nando's has announced it will be re-opening six restaurants in the UK in London and Manchester for delivery only. Customers will need to order from Nando's via Deliveroo, as dining areas remain closed and its click and collect service is still unavailable. The chicken chain has reopened restaurants in London (Clink St, Camberwell, Canary Jubilee, Gloucester Road) and Manchester (Fallowfield, Printworks). McDonald's McDonald's said it was carrying out operational tests at a branch this week, but it will remain closed to customers. The fast food chain shut all restaurants last month in the wake of the pandemic. Paul Pomroy, McDonald's UK and Ireland chief executive, said: "For now we remain closed, and will only reopen when we are absolutely confident we can have the right measures in place to ensure everyone's well-being."

McDonalds shut all its restaurants last month. Credit: PA

Burger King Burger King has re-opened a further eight restaurants in Aberdeen, Dundee, Merton in south London, Reading, Southampton, and Hillington and Springfield Quay - both in Glasgow. Four other branches opened earlier this month, Bath Road and Eastgate in Bristol, Coventry and Swindon. Customers can order a limited menu through Just Eat and Deliveroo. The burger chain has also re-opened a drive-thru Burger King in Havant, Hampshire, as part of a trial. Burger King hopes to re-open more drive-thru restaurants in the coming weeks, and aims to have at least one restaurant open in every city by 31 May.

Burger King hopes to re-open a restaurant in every city by 31 May. Credit: PA

KFC KFC has re-opened a total of 15 restaurants across the country, including four in London. Customers can order from these branches via Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats - you can't order directly from the KFC website, or in-person at these restaurants. The KFC branches that have re-opened their doors are:

Heaton Chapel

Tamworth

New Oscott

Manchester Hulme

Manchester Deansgate

Portsmouth

Aldershot

Ipswich Cardinal Park

Glasgow Pollokshaws Road

Glasgow Great Western Retail Park

Enfield Coliseum Retail Park

Bentley Bridge

Great Bridge

Romford Gallows

Bury

Leon Fast food restaurant chain Leon has reopened 12 branches and four sites dedicated to feeding critical care teams through the company's FeedNHS project. Leon said they have identified the locations of other restaurants which will be reopened, but "haven't pushed the button yet." The 12 restaurants open to the public and key workers are:

Brighton

Brunswick

Cheapside

Hammersmith

Jubilee

Horseferry

South Kensington

Southwark

Spitalfields

Notting Hill

Wimbledon

Tottenham Court Road

The four sites dedicated to feeding critical care teams are:

Pancras Square

High street Kensington

Tottenham Court Walk

Eastcastle St

Credit: PA

Gyms

Barry's Bootcamp Fitness studio Barry's Bootcamp said they are "unsure when we will be reopening but will continue to closely follow the advice of the government and local authorities" but have virtual workouts for members. PureGym The chain of health clubs is working out how gyms can be laid out to allow for social distancing and capping member numbers, the CEO of PureGym, Humphrey Cobbold, told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme. Mr Cobbold said the chain was working to upgrade the hygiene and sanitisation regime to "provide a safe environment for the future." But the CEO stressed gyms will only be re-opened when permitted by the government. "The right approach is a considered and careful opening, we will probably, when permitted by government, start by opening half a dozen sites and then expand from there when we're confident that we have a model that's safe and secure for members for the future," Mr Cobbold said. Virgin Active Virgin Active said they will inform their customers when they will re-open clubs "once it is safe to do so based on government advice."

Trains

GWR said they are looking to increase services from mid-May, with further increases when the government starts to ease the lockdown. The Rail Delivery Group is co-ordinating the rail industry's response to the pandemic, but they said changes to travel will be a decision for the government and rail companies, who are "looking at a range of possible future scenarios." "Our priority continues to be the safety of our staff and passengers, and we will work closely with government and unions on how services can be returned to normal safely to support the economy and public health," the spokesperson added.

Garden Centres