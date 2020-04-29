Coronavirus outbreak could lead to ‘huge delays’ in court cases, report warns

The coronavirus outbreak could lead to “huge delays” in court cases and record prisoner numbers, a think-tank has warned.

Pressure piled on the criminal justice system by the pandemic combined with an anticipated rise in suspects facing charges as a result of the Government’s 20,000 police officer recruitment drive could cause an “unprecedented” backlog of court proceedings, according to the Institute for Government (IfG) and the Chartered Institute for Public Finance and Accountancy (Cipfa).

Research suggests that waiting times to hear cases could increase by more than 70% in the event of a six-month lockdown, with many defendants and victims forced to wait more than half a year for trials in the crown courts.

This could result in the highest average waiting time ever recorded, the IfG said.

To resolve the backlog, the think-tank calculates the Government would need to spend an extra £55 million to £110 million a year for two years so the necessary extra trials could take place.

The prison population could rise to 90,000 – its highest-ever level – and possibly more than 95,000 by 2023/24, the report also indicates.