Cruise passengers to face 'rigorous' medical checks after coronavirus lockdown

The UK's biggest cruise line operator said it is developing plans to introduce a series of 'stringent measures'. Credit: PA

Passengers travelling with P&O Cruises will face "rigorous" medical checks before they are allowed to board when ships begin to sail again, the firm has announced. The UK's biggest cruise line operator said it is developing plans to introduce a series of "stringent measures" to ensure it adheres to international health guidelines once operations are resumed. Other changes being considered include reducing the capacity of ships, scrapping self-service buffets and implementing one-way systems on board once the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

Earlier this month, easyJet announced it expects to keep middle seats empty when flights resume to help with social distancing. P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said the cruise line is working with authorities such as Public Health England to ensure sailings adhere to guidance “without compromising enjoyment and experience”. He continued: “These new stringent measures which may, no doubt, encompass rigorous pre-embarkation screening, changes to the onboard experience for guests and also working with our shore experience operators and ports of call, will be in place as soon as we reintroduce our ships. “We will then get used to them in the same way as we got used to airline hand luggage restrictions.

A P&O cruiseliner spells NHS with its lights while docked in Dover. Credit: PA

“They will become the new normal and they will give us reassurance and peace of mind.” P&O confirmed last week that its services are suspended until at least the end of July. All cruise ships operated by major companies have stopped commercial trips. In recent weeks many were forced to cut their itineraries short and some were left in limbo when ports refused to let them dock over fears of increasing the spread of coronavirus. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said more than 19,000 British holidaymakers travelling on 59 liners around the world affected by the pandemic have been repatriated.