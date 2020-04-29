Experimental Covid-19 drug did not reduce deaths – study

Treatment of critically ill coronavirus patients with an experimental antiviral drug did not reduce deaths, a trial has found.

The first randomised control trial of remdesivir involving 237 adults from 10 hospitals in Wuhan, China, found that the drug did not speed recovery or reduce deaths from Covid-19 compared with placebo in hospitalised patients.

But because the study, published in The Lancet on Wednesday, was stopped early the true effectiveness of remdesivir remains unclear, authors said.

Professor Bin Cao from China-Japan Friendship Hospital and Capital Medical University in China, who led the research, said it was not the outcome his team hoped for.

He added: “Unfortunately, our trial found that while safe and adequately tolerated, remdesivir did not provide significant benefits over placebo.

“This is not the outcome we hoped for, but we are mindful that we were only able to enrol 237 of the target 453 patients because the Covid-19 outbreak was brought under control in Wuhan.

“What’s more, restrictions on bed availability resulted in most patients being enrolled later in the disease course, so we were unable to adequately assess whether earlier treatment with remdesivir might have provided clinical benefit.”

The data safety monitoring board stopped the trial because researchers were unable to recruit enough patients following the steep decline of cases in China.