- ITV Report
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leads government's daily coronavirus press conference
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is leading the government's daily coronavirus press conference.
He's expected to reveal the UK's 'true coronavirus death toll', a figure that will not only include deaths in hospitals, but other fatalities in the community, such as in care homes.
Earlier, when standing in for the prime minister at PMQs, Mr Raab was told by Labour leader Keir Starmer that the UK was "on track to have one of the worst" coronavirus death rates in Europe.
Mr Raab is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose fiancee Carrie Symonds this morning gave birth to a baby boy.
Mr Raab earlier gave an update on the birth, saying "both mother and baby are doing well".
The first secretary is speaking at the press conference alongside deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jonathan Van-Tam and Public Health England Director of Health Protection Yvonne Doyle.
The press conference comes after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said schools across England will reopen in a "phased manner".
He said the Government did not have a fixed date for reopening schools but ruled out the prospect of them opening over the summer holidays.
He told MPs: "I do expect schools to be opened in a phased manner. I also intend to be giving schools as much notice as possible."