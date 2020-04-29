Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leads government's daily coronavirus press conference

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is leading the government's daily coronavirus press conference.

He's expected to reveal the UK's 'true coronavirus death toll', a figure that will not only include deaths in hospitals, but other fatalities in the community, such as in care homes.

Earlier, when standing in for the prime minister at PMQs, Mr Raab was told by Labour leader Keir Starmer that the UK was "on track to have one of the worst" coronavirus death rates in Europe.

Mr Raab is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose fiancee Carrie Symonds this morning gave birth to a baby boy.