Bollywood star and Slumdog Millionaire actor Irrfan Khan dies aged 53

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53. Credit: AP

Bollywood star and Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi actor Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53. Khan died on Wednesday after he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for a colon infection, his spokesperson said. “Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him,” a statement released by the actor’s team read. A family statement said he spent his final hours "surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about.”

Khan with the cast of Slumdog Millionaire. Credit: AP

In 2018, the actor was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine cancer and underwent months of treatment in the United Kingdom. “I trust, I have surrendered,” Khan wrote in a heartfelt note after he broke the news of his battle with cancer. Khan featured in several Hollywood movies, including Slumdog Millionaire – which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards in 2009. He portrayed the park executive Masrani in Jurassic World and also appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man” and the adventure fantasy “Life of Pi.” He worked with directors like Mira Nair, Wes Anderson and Ang Lee during his extensive career.

Khan celebrates after winning the Best Actor for his movie. Credit: AP

But it was Bollywood, where Khan made his start. Khan won a number of domestic film awards in India, including a 2012 Indian National Film Award for best actor for his performance in “Paan Singh Tomar,” a compelling tale of a seven-time national champion athlete who quit India’s armed forces to rule the Chambal ravines in central India. He received an Independent Spirit Award for supporting actor in 2006 Indian-American drama “The Namesake” and a viewers’ choice award at the Cannes festival 2013 for his role in Indian romantic drama “The Lunchbox.”

