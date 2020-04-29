Isolate Premier League squads or season can't be completed says top virologist Marc van Ranst

A top European virologist, who is advising UEFA and the Belgium government during the coronavirus pandemic, has cast doubt on the Premier League's ability to finish this season safely.

Marc van Ranst said if "Project Restart" involves teams playing two games in a week, the strategy is "not going to work", unless squads and support staff are put into isolation from the day they start training.

Van Ranst told ITV News that for one team to play two games in quick succession adds to the risk of infection, saying: "If you’re going to play more than one game a week that’s not going to work because your time in between matches is shorter than the incubation time.

"The mean incubation time for Covid-19 is five days, so you will never be able to say for sure you are not going to develop symptoms."

He did concede you can reduce the risk by putting players in quarantine: "If you isolate the team for two weeks and that team doesn’t meet anyone else and no one is infected after two weeks then you are good to go."

But he also warned if just one player became infected the whole house of cards would collapse.

Some players and managers want a guarantee of rigorous testing the moment training begins, even pushing for tests to be carried out when staff arrive in the morning and again just before they leave, so they can be sure they are still virus-free before returning home to their families.

Van Ranst said scientifically that is not effective: "If you get your infection during the day, you will not be able to diagnose it in the evening.

"It takes a while for the virus to take hold and be detectable.

"It is detectable in your throat after three days before you develop symptoms, but it won’t be detectable in a couple of hours after being infected."