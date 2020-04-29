Patel to be quizzed by MPs over Home Office response to coronavirus

The Home Secretary will be grilled by MPs about how her department has responded to the coronavirus outbreak.

Members of the Commons Home Affairs Committee will question Priti Patel during a virtual hearing on Wednesday morning.

She will be joined by permanent secretary Matthew Rycroft and second permanent secretary Shona Dunn to be questioned about crime, policing and immigration.

In particular Ms Patel is expected to be asked about NHS visa extensions, difficulties with the EU Settlement Scheme, the measures taken to help victims of domestic and child abuse as well as migrants and asylum seekers during the outbreak and the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) for police.

It will be only the second time Ms Patel has appeared before the committee since she was appointed Home Secretary in July, and her first since the general election.

Her last appearance before the committee was on October 23.

Earlier this month, Ms Patel was accused of avoiding scrutiny during a time of national emergency.