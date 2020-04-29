Dominic Raab and Keir Starmer face off at PMQs as Boris Johnson welcomes new baby

Dominic Raab is again standing in for Boris Johnson at Prime Minister's Questions after the PM's fiance Carrie Symonds gave birth to a baby boy.

The foreign secretary is, for the second time, facing new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer across the despatch box in the House of Commons.

The prime minister returned to work on Monday after recovering from coronavirus, which saw him spend time in intensive care.

Upon his return to Downing Street, he thanked Mr Raab, who "stepped up" in his absence, but after giving a speech outside Number 10, his spokesman said Mr Johnson was now working "full time".

He'll be missing Prime Minister's Questions, having spent most of the morning by the side of Ms Symonds as she gave birth, ITV News understands.