Queen's new address for VE Day as nation urged to sing We'll Meet Again

The Queen will make an address to the nation on the day the UK marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The nation will also be encouraged to open their doors immediately afterwards and sing the famous wartime song We’ll Meet Again.

The government has announced The Queen’s special message on May 8 as it confirms major changes to the country’s plans to celebrate VE Day - the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

The message will be broadcast at 9pm – the same time as her father, King George VI, gave an historic radio address on May 8, 1945

Prince Charles will also do a reading from the King’s diary from that same day.

The diary entries by Prince Charles’ grandfather includes his description of the Royal Family’s iconic balcony appearances for that day when the UK celebrate its hard fought victory.