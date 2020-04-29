Remdesivir: New findings on coronavirus drug 'highly significant'

Scientists in the US have announced the first effective treatment against coronavirus - an experimental drug that can speed the recovery of Covid-19 patients.

While not a vaccine against Covid-19, the findings mark a major medical advance in the fight against the respiratory disease which has killed more than 220,000 people worldwide and infected more than three million.

Early results of an international trial have revealed that the anti-inflammatory, anti-viral drug remdesivir, is a potential breakthrough.

It is not a vaccine or a cure, but can aid with patients' recovery.

A major study run by the National Institutes of Health in the US found remdesivir shortened the time it takes for Covid-19 patients to recover by four days on average — from 15 days to 11.

The word came - significantly - from Dr Anthony Fauci, the respected leader of America's preeminent infectious disease institute.

“It’s highly significant,' said the usually cautious doctor.

“What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus.

“This will be the standard of care.”

Dr Fauci added there was a trend towards fewer deaths among those on the drug.