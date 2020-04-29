Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – April 29

What the papers say – April 29 Photo: PA

Moves to ease lockdown restrictions, increased Covid-19 testing, and predictions of a surge in care home deaths lead the papers on Wednesday.

Boris Johnson is preparing to start easing lockdown restrictions within days, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Times says coronavirus deaths in care homes are set to outstrip those in hospitals, a theme also taken up by The Independent.

The Covid-19 crisis could lead to 18,000 more cancer deaths due to the demands on hospitals, The Guardian reports.

The Daily Mail reports on its own campaign to bring PPE to Britain.

The Sun, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express lead on an increase in Covid-19 testing for the UK.

The i says an expanded testing programme will be offered to people older than 65 and to care home staff.

And Metro says London’s coronavirus death toll has now exceeded the number of people killed in the capital during the Blitz.

The Financial Times leads on British Airways’ preparations to slash 12,000 jobs.

And the Daily Star tells us it has “Proof that UFOs exist”.

