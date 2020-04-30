British Airways may no longer fly from Gatwick Airport after coronavirus restrictions are lifted

Gatwick is the UK’s second busiest airport.

One in five flights that come and go are British Airways flights.

At peak times of the year BA operates 180 flights a day from the airport.

For now the BA fleet here is grounded.

The airline is indicating said flights may not resume here even when borders reopen and restrictions are lifted.

In an email to staff, Adam Carson, the airline’s Managing Director at Gatwick, wrote: “As you know, we suspended our Gatwick flying schedule at the start of April and there is no certainty as to when or if these services can or will return.”

On Tuesday, BA warned that the company has never seen a downturn this deep before, that a recovery would take years and that the airline needed to shrink to match the anticipated slump in demand for air travel.

The airline said it planned to lay off up to a quarter of the workforce.

According to the unions, in addition to making 12,000 people redundant, British Airways also wants its 30,000 other staff to accept less generous terms and conditions and, in many cases, lower pay.