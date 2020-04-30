Carers under extreme pressure as they make visits amid coronavirus crisis

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand

Carers have told ITV News they are having to take on extra responsibilities because district nurses and GPs are often unable to see patients in the community amid the coronavirus crisis. Domiciliary carers - who visit vulnerable people living in their own homes - say they are having to take photos of wounds, collect medicines and hold video consultations with doctors in a bid to reduce contact and maintain social distancing. That is because care teams are sometimes the only ones visiting clients with Covid-19. In Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, tireless workers at Care By Us find themselves having to make trips to the pharmacy to pick up medicine or prescriptions to bring back to the elderly. “If the likes of us weren’t doing it, I don’t know who else would be,” said carer Penny Milsom.

Carers like Penny Milsom say they can feel ignored.

Carers are not trained to treat some of the wounds or issues they see, but district nurses do not always want to visit and risk spread the respiratory disease to other patients, especially when the ailments are more minor. As a result carers often arrange prescriptions via GPs. There are about a dozen people with Covid-19 on Ms Milsom's rounds, and on Thursday she checked in on John, who tested negative after a spell in hospital and said he was “as weak as a kitten” when he came home. An emotional Ms Milsom admitted it all gets too much for her at times. “He’s just such a lovely man,” she said about John. “And it does get to you every now and again, I’m sorry but it does. "Emotions are running high, I try not to do this at work too often - I try to wait until I get home then I have a good sob in the bedroom.”