- ITV Report
-
Harrowing footage shows mass coronavirus graves being dug in Brazil
- Warning: This footage contains images which some may find disturbing
Shocking footage from the Brazilian city hardest hit by coronavirus show mass graves being dug as authorities struggle with the pandemic.
Manaus, in north-western Brazil, with a population of 1.7m, is continuing to bury bodies at an alarming rate.
A cemetery in the city has seen a 500 per cent increase in the number of bodies it has to bury now compared with before the Covid-19 outbreak.
Aerial footage shows the scale of burials taking place in the region. Coffins arrive wrapped in plastic film to help stop the spread of the disease.
Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, said he "doesn't do miracles" after he was questioned about the number of coronavirus victims in the country.
"What do you want me to do?" he answered.
"I am Messias (his full name is Jair Messias Bolsonaro), but I don't do miracles."
There have been at least 79,361 confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil, with 5,511 deaths.
Earlier this week, it was reported cases of Covid-19 are overwhelming hospitals, morgues and cemeteries across Brazil as the country veers closer to becoming one of the world’s pandemic hot spots.
Medical officials in Rio de Janeiro and at least four other major cities warned that their hospital systems are on the verge of collapse, or are already too overwhelmed to take any more patients.
Health experts expect the number of infections in the country of 211 million people will be much higher than what has been reported because of insufficient, delayed testing.