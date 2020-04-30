Harrowing footage shows mass coronavirus graves being dug in Brazil

Warning: This footage contains images which some may find disturbing

Shocking footage from the Brazilian city hardest hit by coronavirus show mass graves being dug as authorities struggle with the pandemic. Manaus, in north-western Brazil, with a population of 1.7m, is continuing to bury bodies at an alarming rate. A cemetery in the city has seen a 500 per cent increase in the number of bodies it has to bury now compared with before the Covid-19 outbreak.

People gather to bury the dead in Manaus. Credit: AP

Aerial footage shows the scale of burials taking place in the region. Coffins arrive wrapped in plastic film to help stop the spread of the disease. Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, said he "doesn't do miracles" after he was questioned about the number of coronavirus victims in the country.

Aerial footage shows the huge number of graves being built in a Brazilian cemetary in Manaus. Credit: AP