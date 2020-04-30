Firefighters subdue large blaze in north London

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a maisonette on Acacia Road just before 10pm, according to the London Fire Brigade.

Firefighters have brought under control a large blaze at Wood Green in north London.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Some 20 people were evacuated, with some needing breathing apparatus, and with three people requiring ambulance treatment, the Brigade said in a statement.

Footage posted on social media showed flames coming from the top of the building.