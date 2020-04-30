Firms issued with official warning in refunds battle amid coronavirus pandemic

Video report by ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi

A multi-billion pound battle for travel refunds intensified on Thursday, with an official warning that firms who break the rules will be taken to court. The UK's most powerful fair trade watchdog - The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) - has opened an investigation into the holiday accommodation sector. Millions of customers have had trips cancelled and are entitled to refunds within 14 days - but many firms say they simply cannot comply with the law.

Millions of customers have been affected by the cancellation of holidays. Credit: PA

ITV News has heard from many customers fighting for refunds, but few are as devastated as Claire Fuentes who was due to go on a £9,500 dream honeymoon to the Maldives. The wedding was cancelled along with her holiday, now she says she needs the money back. She told ITV News: "We need that money now for our family, it's our money and they are keeping hold of it - they are sitting on it. "We are devastated".

Officials have received around 11,000 complaints about unpaid refunds during the cornavirus crisis. Now investigations into the holiday, weddings and childcare sectors have been launched. The CMA has enforcement powers including taking travel firms to court. Andrea Coscelli, CEO of the CMA, said: "We are now seeing cancellation issues in their thousands. "So far, the CMA has identified weddings, holiday accommodation and childcare as particular areas of concern. "The current situation is throwing up challenges for everyone, including businesses, but that does not mean that consumers should be deprived of their rights at this difficult time".

Flights have been grounded since the onset of the outbreak in the UK as demand fell. Credit: PA

One senior figure in the holiday industry told ITV News that unless customers are willing to be patient, firms could collapse - making matters even worse. John Bevan, CEO of Travel Republic, said his firm is well funded to withstand the crisis but others may be at risk. He said: "It's a choice between having really good travel businesses survive and get through this with a little bit of patience, or face close down, in which case the money will take much longer".