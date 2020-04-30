- ITV Report
-
Boris Johnson says UK is 'past the peak' of coronavirus and 'on a downward slope' but lockdown cannot end yet
The UK is "past the peak" of the coronavirus outbreak, Boris Johnson has said, but lockdown restrictions cannot end yet, amid a "downward slope" in the spread of the virus.
The prime minister said the public had "succeeded" in protecting the NHS by social distancing, but said any relaxation now would "risk a second peak" in the virus.
"We’ve come under what could have been a vast peak, as though we’ve been going through some huge alpine tunnel and we can now see the sunlight and the pasture ahead of us.
"And so it is vital that we do not now lose control and run slap into a second and even bigger mountain," he said.
The UK's death toll has increased by 674 fatalities since yesterday, the prime minister said, putting the total death toll at 26,711.
He said the "number of cover hospital omissions is falling, the number patients in ICU is falling", meaning the UK is past the peak.
“I can confirm today that for the first time we are past the peak of this disease - we are past the peak and on the downward slope,” he said.
The prime minister's return to action this week had caused many to speculate about an easing of restrictions, but Mr Johnson said people would have to wait til "next week" before he releases his lockdown exit plan.
“Until this day comes (when an inoculation is ready), and we cannot say exactly when this will be, we are going to have to beat this disease by our growing resolve and ingenuity,” said the PM.
He added: “I will be setting out a comprehensive plan next week to explain how we can get our economy moving, our children back to school and into childcare, and thirdly how we can travel to work and make life in the workplace safer.
“In short, how we can continue to suppress the disease and at the same time restart the economy.”
Referring to conditions needed for easing lockdown restrictions, Mr Johnson said: “We must be sure that we can continue to protect the NHS and its ability to cope.
“We must see a sustained fall in deaths.
“We must all make sure that the measures we take do not risk a second spike that would overwhelm the NHS.”
He said the main consideration regarding lockdown was the rate of infection - or the R number - and a video was played during the press conference to explain what that means.
- The R number (rate of infection) explained:
Earlier there had been speculation that the government was going to fail to hit its coronavirus test target of 100,000 a day by the end of April, but the latest figures look hopeful.
Mr Johnson said 81,011 tests were carried out on Wednesday.
Mr Johnson was back his "boffins" - as his top advisors Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Valance have been described - for first the time since contracting Covid-19 himself in March.
He said he was "sorry not to have been part of this trio" for so long and thanked everyone who had done "such a good job" in his absence.
In a message to businesses, Mr Johnson said he understands the "impatience" and shares the "anxiety".
On the day after his son was born, a Number 10 source said the prime minister will, at this evening's press conference, "give an update on the country's fight against this disease and the steps we are taking to defeat it".
During the daily update, the prime minister is likely to face questions over Covid-19 testing after Justice Secretary Robert Buckland suggested the target of 100,000 tests per day by the end of April will be missed.
Mr Buckland told ITV News he's "confident" capacity for 100,000 tests will be reached in the "next few days".