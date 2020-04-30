Boris Johnson says UK is 'past the peak' of coronavirus and 'on a downward slope' but lockdown cannot end yet

The UK is "past the peak" of the coronavirus outbreak, Boris Johnson has said, but lockdown restrictions cannot end yet, amid a "downward slope" in the spread of the virus.

The prime minister said the public had "succeeded" in protecting the NHS by social distancing, but said any relaxation now would "risk a second peak" in the virus.

"We’ve come under what could have been a vast peak, as though we’ve been going through some huge alpine tunnel and we can now see the sunlight and the pasture ahead of us.

"And so it is vital that we do not now lose control and run slap into a second and even bigger mountain," he said.

The UK's death toll has increased by 674 fatalities since yesterday, the prime minister said, putting the total death toll at 26,711.

He said the "number of cover hospital omissions is falling, the number patients in ICU is falling", meaning the UK is past the peak.

“I can confirm today that for the first time we are past the peak of this disease - we are past the peak and on the downward slope,” he said.