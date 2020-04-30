Watchdog probes companies refusing holiday accommodation refunds amid coronavirus crisis

Usual holiday destinations have been left empty as a result of lockdown measures. Credit: PA

Complaints around holiday accommodation providers failing to refund people during the coronavirus crisis are being investigated by the competition watchdog. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), who is investigating, said around four in five of the complaints received by its Covid-19 Taskforce were about cancellations and refunds. Issues include businesses refusing refunds or firms pressing customers to accept vouchers for unused holiday accommodation - which can only be used during a more expensive period.

Picnic tables at a tea stall at British Camp in the Malvern Hills are covered in tape as tourist boards across the UK urge people to stay at home. Credit: PA

The CMA said consumer rights cannot be ignored and called out businesses who could be profiting by "double recovering" their income from the Government as well as customers. Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, said the group is fielding cancellation complaints "in their thousands". Ms Coscelli said: "The CMA has identified weddings, holiday accommodation and childcare as particular areas of concern."

The CMA has said it will focus on those three areas as a priority before moving onto other sectors. The watchdog has warned if it finds evidence that companies are failing to comply with the law, enforcement action could be taken - including moving quickly to court if a firm does not address its concerns. Customers can also take their own legal action against unfair terms for services not provided.

Customers who have had flights cancelled are entitled to refunds for their travel. Credit: PA

When should businesses issue a full refund?

The most consumer contracts, the CMA has outlined the following conditions for when it expects a full refund to be issued:

A business has cancelled a contract without providing any of the promised goods or services

No service is provided by a business, for example, because this is prevented by lockdown restrictions

A customer cancels or is prevented from receiving the service, for example, due to lockdown restrictions

Adam French, a consumer rights expert at Which?, said: "It’s right the CMA investigates sectors that are skirting their legal responsibilities on refunds and cancellations by trying to rely on unfair and unenforceable terms and conditions." He added: "The regulator must be prepared to step in and take strong action against any businesses found to be breaching consumer law and taking advantage of consumers during these unprecedented times."