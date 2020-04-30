Investigation launched following death of doctor who pleaded for more PPE

Dr Peter Tun, 62, requested access to more personal protective equipment (PPE), his son told ITV News , but contracted the virus and died on April 13.

An NHS trust has launched a serious incident investigation following the death of one of its doctors who reportedly begged his hospital for better protection against Covid-19 .

Michael Tun said his father's death may have been avoided had the associate specialist had proper PPE.

Following his father's death, Mr Tun said he found emails on Dr Tun's phone showing how the associate specialist had called for better PPE for himself and his team.

Mr Tun said his father's email exchange shows he asked for at least surgical masks as "you must suspect everyone of having coronavirus".

In an interview with ITV News, Mr Tun said there needs to be more accountability about why his father's requests seemed to go unanswered.

"When I asked about why this is not done, why my dad didn't have the PPE, a lot of the answers seem to be around following strict national guidelines and that, for me, lacks total accountability because there's no explanation what the guidelines are."

He continued: "When a doctor of 40 years has to build such a case to get even a basic surgical mask for him and his team, there is clearly a failure in the decision making process.

"And this may be beyond individual blame."