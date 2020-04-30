More than 1,800 jobs to go as no buyer found for Oasis and Warehouse

Struggling fashion chains Oasis and Warehouse collapsed into administration last week. Credit: PA

More than 1,800 workers are set to lose their jobs at Oasis and Warehouse and two other brands, after administrators said they were unable to find a buyer for the business. Deloitte said that all stores will close indefinitely and online sales will be stopped.

The failure to save any part of Oasis Warehouse Limited, the company behind the two brands, along with The Idle Man and Bastyan Fashions, will result in the loss of 1,803 jobs. Deloitte said it had sold the intellectual property and the company’s stock to restructuring expert Hilco Capital, but Hilco had decided not to buy the rest of the business.

