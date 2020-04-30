Renowned artist painting Captain Tom Moore with hope it will hang in National Portrait Gallery

A renowned artist is painting “national treasure” Captain Tom Moore - with a view to possibly display it in the National Portrait Gallery.

Suzi Malin, who has nine paintings in the gallery already, started on Monday and hopes to have the piece ready to present to the veteran over Skype by the end of the week.

The copyright will be donated so all proceeds can go towards funding the NHS, for which Capt Moore has raised more than £30 million.

“He’s a national treasure, he is everyone’s grandad and he’s from Yorkshire and they are such kind people,” Ms Malin told ITV News.

“He has that mettle of the British character that won the war and now he has become a figurehead in the fight against the virus.

“It felt like a privilege to paint such an amazing man.”