Student complaints about universities surge to record high after strikes

Complaints to the universities watchdog have surged to a record high – with dissatisfied students receiving more than £740,000 in refunds and compensation last year. The Office of the Independent Adjudicator (OIA) received 2,371 complaints from students in 2019 – the highest number ever received in a year – and it was an increase of 21% on 2018. The bulk of complaints were over academic appeals – such as problems with marking and final degree results, but some of the increase can be attributed to complaints over industrial action. Last year, 29% of the complaints reviewed related to “service issues”, which cover the quality of teaching, supervision and facilities. This is the highest proportion recorded by the adjudicator. Part of the rise was due to complaints arising from industrial action at a number of universities in 2018 where students missed out on weeks of lectures and seminars, the watchdog has said.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) took part in an unprecedented wave of strikes at universities across the country in the spring of 2018 amid a dispute over pensions. The adjudicator decided that a number of students were entitled to a refund of some of their tuition fees where the university had not done enough to make up for what had been missed. The watchdog’s annual report says that issues affecting undergraduates on campuses, including the strikes and sexual harassment, have “increased focus on student complaints”. “Students’ awareness of their consumer rights, and of routes to raise their concerns, continues to grow,” it adds. Jo Grady, general secretary of UCU, said: “If you treat students like consumers and encourage them to behave like consumers then it is not perhaps that surprising they are more likely to complain if they are unhappy with the service being provided. “We made clear from the outset that the strikes were only necessary because of universities’ refusal to negotiate properly with us on key issues around working conditions, pay and pension.”

A record number of complaints have been logged by students Credit: Chris Ison/PA