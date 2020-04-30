Theresa May to become diabetes charity ambassador

Former prime minister Theresa May is to become an ambassador for a diabetes charity to champion its global research.

Mrs May was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was home secretary in 2013 but has always refused to let it hold her back.

Now, having returned to the back benches after stepping down as PM, she will work with diabetes research charity JDRF to promote its Connect Immune Research initiative.

Announcing her decision to take up the role, she said: “Type 1 diabetes is a serious condition that requires a carefully managed routine, whether you are a 12-year-old school child or a prime minister standing at the despatch box.

“But since my own diagnosis, I have seen the progress that JDRF’s international research programme has made.”