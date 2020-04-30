UK prisons system in deep crisis, report warns

“Alarmingly high levels of substance use” were also of “deep concern”.

The “evolution” of an informal practice of preventive strikes – where prisoners who are behaving are punched so they do not become a threat in future – was of “utmost concern”, according to the report.

The “infliction of unjustified violence by staff on prisoners” was particularly “deeply concerning”, the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) said.

The UK prison system is in “deep crisis”, with violence, drug problems and overcrowding prevailing in male prisons, according to a report.

The committee inspected Doncaster, Liverpool and Wormwood Scrubs prisons as well as Feltham A and Cookham Wood young offender institutions in May last year.

Although there had been some progress since 2016, the committee found problems remained.

The report said: “There is now a clear acknowledgement at the highest political level that the lack of safety in prisons and the persistently high levels of violence are unacceptable and urgently need to be tackled.

“Nevertheless, the ineluctable fact remains that the prison system is in deep crisis.”

Inmates were “enduring restricted and isolating regimes and/or long periods of segregation”.

Levels of violence between inmates, attacks against staff and force used against prisoners had reached “record highs”.

The report said: “A new and deeply concerning finding was the infliction of unjustified violence by staff on prisoners in namely Liverpool and Wormwood Scrubs; of utmost concern was the evolution of an informal practice of ‘preventive strikes’ – ie: “preventively” punching compliant prisoners whom staff perceived might, at some point in the future, become a threat.

“For a prisoner officer to strike a fully compliant prisoner is totally unjustified.”

In young offender institutions, episodes of violence were being tackled “by a very frequent resort to the use of force and restrictions on the movements” with some officers on occasion resorting to “pain-inducing techniques which should be abolished in law and practice.”

Drug taking was “omnipresent” in the establishments visited, most notably in Doncaster where the “smell of drugs wafted along the corridors even in plain daylight.”

A prisoner was spotted smoking NPS (Novel psychoactive substances also previously known as legal highs) openly and was not challenged.

Prisoners “pleaded with the delegation to ask the prison management to crack down on the drug-taking at night as the smell and fumes permeated the cell vents of other prisoners, contributing to ‘passive smoking’ in their small enclosed cell spaces.

“Convulsive fits or worse due to NPS overdoses were common as the delegation observed for itself.

The “pernicious effects of drugs” in prompting violence and a rise in health treatment was “evident”.