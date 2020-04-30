UK thanks key coronavirus workers in nationwide Clap For Our Carers

For a sixth week in a row, millions of people across the United Kingdom showed their appreciation for NHS and key workers. Clap For Our Carers has become a weekly event as locked-down communities come together on their doorsteps to clap in unison, while in cities applause rings out across otherwise quiet skylines as people stand on their balconies or at their windows.

Members of the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service in Hartley Wintney, near Basingstoke. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson clapped on the steps of Number 10 for the first time since he returned to the job after spending several days in intensive care with coronavirus. Chancellor Rishi Sunak joined the PM to show his appreciation. It comes as Boris Johnson has said he will set out a "road map" for the UK's coronavirus lockdown exit strategy "next week". Speaking at the government's daily Covid-19 update, the prime minister said the UK has "passed the peak" of the respiratory disease.

Hospital staff outside King's College Hospital in Camberwell, south London, join in the applause. Credit: PA

Piper Louise Marshall performs in Leith, Edinburgh, during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands outside 10 Downing Street in London as he joins in the applause. Credit: PA

Medics outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London join in the applause. Credit: PA