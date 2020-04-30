- ITV Report
-
UK thanks key coronavirus workers in nationwide Clap For Our Carers
For a sixth week in a row, millions of people across the United Kingdom showed their appreciation for NHS and key workers.
Clap For Our Carers has become a weekly event as locked-down communities come together on their doorsteps to clap in unison, while in cities applause rings out across otherwise quiet skylines as people stand on their balconies or at their windows.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson clapped on the steps of Number 10 for the first time since he returned to the job after spending several days in intensive care with coronavirus.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak joined the PM to show his appreciation.
It comes as Boris Johnson has said he will set out a "road map" for the UK's coronavirus lockdown exit strategy "next week".
Speaking at the government's daily Covid-19 update, the prime minister said the UK has "passed the peak" of the respiratory disease.
To send a message of support to the NHS and donate £5, text CLAP and your message to 70507. Your message can be passed onto your local hospital, and the donation will go to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 appeal. You will be charged £5 plus one standard rate message, and you must be 18 or over.