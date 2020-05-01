Ambulance staff make heart-warming video to thank community for support during coronavirus outbreak

The video is the second produced by the station, who also put together a Christmas show. Credit: Jodie Gough

NHS ambulance staff have created a heart-warming video to say thank-you for the support they have received during the coronavirus crisis. The film - created by Worthing Ambulance Station in West Sussex - features smiling staff, sirens, clapping, donated Easter eggs, and even a dog dressed as a paramedic.

Jodie Gough, an emergency care support worker at the station, worked on the video with her colleague David Sneddon-Plumb, a paramedic. Ms Gough told the PA news agency: "We have been just completely overwhelmed with the donations and thank-you cards and applause, and people coming up to us when we are on standby on jobs. "We are so grateful we can't thank everyone enough, this is just a small way to say thank-you and show our appreciation." The video is not a first for the station, it follows a Christmas creation last year which featured dancing elves and flashing ambulance lights in an effort to spread seasonal joy.

One paramedic performed a high leg kick from a gurney. Credit: Jodie Gough

Staff working across the station got involved with the latest video, taking pictures holding thank-you signs and recording clips of themselves clapping. Paramedics even showed off some acrobatic skills with a leg kick performed by one staff member while being wheeled along on a gurney. Ms Gough, 26, said: "Our community have made such a massive difference to us. "Every time we go into work there’s something new donated to us."

The video showed mounds of donated Easter eggs and chocolate. Credit: Jodie Gough

Ms Gough said the video also pays tribute to other key staff working during the pandemic. "There are so many people doing jobs like delivery drivers etc, etc, that we wanted to personally thank and show our support of," she said. Paul Fisher, South East Coast Ambulance Service operating unit manager for Tangmere and Worthing, said: "Everyone has been thanking the NHS and we wanted to say thank-you to our local community for their tremendous support and kindness over the last few weeks.

Staff members clapped for their fellow key workers working through the crisis. Credit: Jodie Gough

"It became clear that the support and many donations was so huge and involved so many businesses and individuals that it was impossible to name everyone, so we hope the video, which also helps boost morale, is well received. Mr Fisher thanked the staff for taking part and everyone else for their support during the pandemic.