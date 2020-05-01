Beijing reopens parks and museums following Covid-19 pandemic

Parks and museums in China’s capital city have reopened after shutting their doors during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Forbidden City is among the many attractions to be welcoming visitors, but only 5,000 people will be allowed to visit the past home of China’s emperors in Beijing, down from 80,000.

Large-scale group activities in remain on hold and visitors must book tickets to visit parks, according to Gao Dawei, deputy director of the Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau.

Beijing has downgraded its level of emergency response to the virus from first to second tier, but temperature checks and social distancing remain in force.