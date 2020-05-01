Former Premier League star warns players want safety guarantees or they won't play

The biggest obstacle to finishing the football season could be the players’ fears over their own safety, according to one former Premier League star.

Ex-Republic of Ireland and Stoke City striker Jonathan Walters says he’s spoken to many players who are more than anxious about restarting, but at the moment are not confident enough to speak out.

“I know there’s a fair few players who say 'there is no way I want to get back playing until there’s near enough a guarantee of safety'," Walters told ITV News.

"There are all these ideas floating about, but you still can’t guarantee the safety of players. "What if something happens to a player and they catch the virus and they pass it on to a member of their family? It’s something you’d never forgive yourself for.”

Former Burnley forward Walters’ comments come on a day when Premier League clubs have been told the season can only be finished at neutral venues; teams playing at home grounds where fans might congregate in large numbers is considered too much of a risk by police and local authorities.

The league has identified up to 10 stadia as hosts, all of them bar one are Premier League grounds. The ones chosen, such as Manchester City and West Ham, are located away from congested urban areas.