Free virtual cybersecurity school launched for teenagers in lockdown

Free virtual lessons on cybersecurity are to be offered to thousands of young people in lockdown as part of a government scheme to develop cyber skills.

The Cyber Discovery virtual school will be aimed at students aged between 13 and 18, offering educational games and activities which build cybersecurity skills.

Teenagers can sign up for the school for free in order to gain access to its central interactive game, as well as free weekly webinars from industry experts.

The new online tool will be an extension of an existing scheme run by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – its annual CyberFirst summer courses for about 1,000 students designed to improve cyber skills in young people.

Those courses are being moved online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the new virtual school to offer additional extracurricular activities to do at home for free, and available to more teenagers.

Digital infrastructure minister Matt Warman said: “This new initiative will give teenagers something fun and educational to do from home and provide them with a glimpse into the life of a cybersecurity professional.