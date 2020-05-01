Greggs pulls back on reopening plans over crowd fears

Greggs has pulled back on plans to reopen its first sites to the public next week over fears it could attract crowds.

Last week, the high street bakery chain told staff it planned a phased re-opening of stores, with 20 sites due to open in the Newcastle area from May 4 for takeaway and delivery as part of an initial trial.

However, it said it will run the trial “behind closed doors” due to fears customers will flock to its stores in large numbers.

A company spokeswoman said: “Due to significant interest in our 20-shop trial, and the risk that excessive numbers of customers may plan to visit Greggs, we will now initially operate these trials behind closed doors in order to effectively test our new operational safety measures.