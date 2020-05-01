Historic US D-Day ships to be protected

Two American amphibian landing ships that were sunk as they took part in an ill-fated D-Day rehearsal are to be protected. Over 700 US troops were killed when they were intercepted by German E-boats off the Devon coast during Operation Tiger. LST-507 and LST-531, which were carrying hundreds of American servicemen as well as tanks, vehicles and trucks, were torpedoed by the Germans and quickly sank. They have been scheduled and added to the National Heritage List for England by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. It means recreational divers can still dive the wrecks, but the ships and contents are protected.

Ghostly wreckage of the upside down hull of LST 531 Credit: Tritech/Gemini Sonar/English Heritage/PA

The US were practising manoeuvres on Slapton Sands, which had been chosen for its similarity to Utah beach where the Americans would land for D-Day on June 6 1944. The bulk of the infantry had landed ashore when eight tank landing ships carrying engineers, quartermaster staff, signallers, medics, infantry as well as tanks, trucks, jeeps and equipment found themselves under attack. A flotilla of nine German E-boats had been ordered to investigate unusual radio activity in the area and believed they had stumbled across several destroyers. Vessels were bombarded and crews forced to abandon ship, many dying from shock or exposure in the early hours of April 28. Operation Tiger was a series of ill-fated missions aimed at preparing the US and British forces for the Allied invasion of Normandy. The day before the Slapton Sands incident, around 300 troops were killed in a friendly-fire accident when they were hit by live ammunition as they invaded a beach.

A sketch of the plan of the bow section of the LST 507 Credit: Global Underwater Explorers/PA