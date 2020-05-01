How will the air industry recover from coronavirus?

On Friday morning, Ryanair announced it expects to cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce.

The day before, British Airways said it may not return to Gatwick Airport after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Covid-19 has devastated the industry; huge chunks have been shuttered and Europe has suffered a 90 percent collapse in air traffic.

With many governments still warning against non-essential travel, things won’t drastically improve anytime soon.

However, companies and industry bodies have begun to look further than immediate prospects.

IAG (parent company of Aer Lingus and British Airways) expects its passenger demand will take “several years” for it to drop to 2019 level, while The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is hosting events for governments and stakeholders to discuss restarting the industry.

Two widely-asked questions they’ll likely try to answer: when will the airline industry recover and will it ever look like it once did?