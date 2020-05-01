Postboxes painted blue in ‘thank-you’ to NHS

Specially decorated postboxes have been created by the Royal Mail as a way of thanking NHS workers for their efforts during the current crisis.

The five postboxes are painted blue and bear the message: Thank You NHS.

They are located close to St Thomas’ Hospital in London – where the Prime Minister was treated for coronavirus – Trafford General Hospital in Manchester, Royal Edinburgh Hospital, University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and The Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Royal Mail said the postbox locations were chosen to ensure the representation of all four nations of the UK, and to commemorate the Trafford General Hospital, the birthplace of the NHS, founded by Aneurin “Nye” Bevan in Manchester in July 1948.