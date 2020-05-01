Queen celebrate coronavirus frontline workers with new version of We Are The Champions

Singer Adam Lambert performing at the Global Citizen Festival in September 2019. Credit: AP

Queen and Adam Lambert have released an updated version of We Are The Champions to honour the frontline workers of the coronavirus pandemic. The band have adjusted the main lyric to "you are the champions" in reference to the world's "brave warrior" healthcare workers. The track was recorded virtually between the London, Cornwall and Los Angeles.

An accompanying music video features Dr Rory Taylor, daughter of drummer Roger Taylor, an NHS key worker in the UK. Guitarist Brian May, drummer Taylor and vocalist Lambert - who performs with the rock group as their lead singer - came up with the idea during an online jam session in April.

Funds raised from the single will go to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund - supported by the United Nations Foundation May said: "It seems to me we should dedicate this one to all the frontline soldiers fighting for humanity against the insurgent coronavirus. "Just like our parents, grandparents and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new CHAMPIONS. "That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. CHAMPIONS ALL!!!"

The band's drummer Taylor said: "As a father with a daughter in the front line, I am ultra-aware of the vital work they are doing daily to save us and our society. "Their bravery and sacrifice must not be prejudiced by anything less than a 100 per cent effort by our governments to protect them. "They are precious to us all and they are truly our champions."

Brian May of Queen, Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor of Queen attend a press conference ahead of the Rhapsody Tour earlier this year. Credit: AP

Singer-songwriter Lambert - who rose to fame after finishing as runner-up on American Idol - said: "It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the front line all over the world that we dedicate our performance. "Thank you for keeping us safe, we are in awe of your bravery and strength." President and chief executive of the UN Foundation, Elizabeth Cousens, described the song as "a rallying cry". She added: "We are grateful to Queen and Adam Lambert for using their talents to support our heroes on the frontlines of the Covid-19 response. "Their contribution to this fight will lift spirits and raise critical funds for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation." You Are The Champions is available now.