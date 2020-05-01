Ryanair announces up to 3,000 job losses across pilots and cabin crew

Ryanair said it expects to cut 3,000 jobs, including pilots and cabin crew, from its workforce. Credit: PA

Ryanair said it expects to cut 3,000 jobs, including pilots and cabin crew, from its workforce. The budget airline announced a restructuring programme which could involve unpaid leave and pay for workers cut by up to 20 per cent. It says it will stop operating at a "number of aircraft bases across Europe" until demand for air travel recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary, whose pay was cut by 50 per cent for April and May, has agreed to extend the reduction for the remainder of the financial year to March 2021. Ryanair said its flights will remain grounded until “at least July” and passenger numbers will not return to 2019 levels “until summer 2022 at the earliest”. It expects to operate fewer than one per cent of its scheduled flights between April and June, and carry no more than half of its original target of 44.6 million passengers between July and September. The firm expects to report a net loss of more than 100 million euros (£87 million) between April and May, with "further losses" in the following three months.

