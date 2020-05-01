The Royal Rota: Prince Harry's Thomas & Friends special and changes to the Queen's VE day celebrations

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

Chris and Lizzie talk about Prince Harry's special appearance on children's programme 'Thomas & Friends' and the changes the royals have made to their VE day celebrations.

Chris and Lizzie are also joined by the Evening Standard's Royal Editor Robert Jobson to not only discuss his new book 'The Royal Family Operations Manual' but also what he makes of Prince Harry and Meghan's court case with the Mail on Sunday.

